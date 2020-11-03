Across the country: 5 noteworthy ballot measures that deserve some attention

While the battle for the White House and who controls the Senate will likely get the most attention this election week, each state will have ballot measures on the table that are expected to shape future policy for citizens.

To see what exactly the ballot measures are in each state, click or tap here.

Below are five noteworthy initiatives we thought we’d mention from across the country.

1.) Mississippi’s flag redesign

The state Legislature in June eliminated the old state flag that had the Confederate battle emblem, which was widely thought of as racist. Now, voters will say yes or no to a new flag redesign that has a magnolia on a dark blue background and the words “In God We Trust” on it.

2.) California’s app-based driving proposal

This initiative will decide whether app-based transportation and delivery drivers are classified as independent contractors or as employees. If the measure passes, then drivers for companies such as Uber, Lyft or DoorDash will be classified as independent contractors, and thus, they will be subject to labor and wage policies specific to app-based drivers and companies.

Uber and Lyft are in favor of this proposal, while the state wants them to be classified as employees. Uber and Lyft have threatened to leave the state if the measure doesn’t pass.

3.) Colorado’s abortion ban

This is a ballot initiative that will likely draw a lot of attention across the nation. A “yes” vote will prohibit abortions in Colorado after a fetus reaches 22 weeks in gestational age as calculated from the first day of the woman’s last menstrual period. A “no” vote will maintain current state law that does not restrict abortion after a certain point in a pregnancy.

4.) Virginia’s district redrawing

Voters in Virginia can vote on whether they want to transfer the power to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts from the state Legislature to a redistricting commission comprised of state legislators and citizens. A “no” vote on the proposal will keep that power in the hands of the state’s Legislature.

5.) Rhode Island’s name change

Rhode Island has long had the name “State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.”

This year, there’s a ballot proposition to amend the state Constitution and remove the “and Providence Plantations” portion.

If the measure passes, it will simply be known as “State of Rhode Island.”

What will you be watching?