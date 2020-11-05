WATCH LIVE: ABC News special report on presidential election

Election Day is turning into election week as the counting of votes continues across the United States, with preliminary results showing tight races in several key battleground states.

Candidates need 270 Electoral College votes to secure the presidency.

ABC News projects President Donald Trump currently has 214, while former Vice President Joe Biden has 253.

Biden’s count includes Wisconsin, where ABC News is characterizing him as the apparent winner because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified.

The ABC electoral count does not include Arizona, which the AP has already projected Biden as the winner. Votes are still being counted there. The AP has said it will continue to monitor the results in Arizona and follow the facts in all cases. Read an explanation from the AP here about their projection in Arizona.

