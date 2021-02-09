WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Former President Trump has named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, one day after it was revealed that the former president had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump is set to take place in Washington before the Senate this week as House Democrats prosecute their case for “incitement of insurrection” following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Trump’s lawyers released a 78-page memorandum on Monday that detailed a range of legal and factual arguments that they intend to make at trial.

ABC News will air a special network report for the start of the trial proceedings beginning at 11:30 a.m. Central Time. You can watch that report in the video player below.

Additionally, ABC News Live will be doing anchored coverage of the trial each day.

Ad

A stream of Tuesday’s proceeding can also be seen in this article on KSAT.com.

Watch the stream in the video player below:

Read also: