Gonzales, McCarthy lead GOP Congressional delegation to Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy led a congressional delegation on Monday for a first-hand look at the immigration situation in Eagle Pass.

Members spent the day in the Del Rio Sector and heard from officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Army National Guard about how they are handling border security and how they are preparing for the situation once Title 42 is eliminated. The delegation also met with members of the community.

The delegation included the following members of Congress:

Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23)

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14)

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03)

Congressman Chip Roy (TX-21)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger (TN-01)

Congressman Blake Moore (UT-01)

The lawmakers held a news conference after the tour, which you can watch in the video player above.

