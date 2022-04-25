Body of missing Texas National Guardsman found

EAGLE PASS, Texas – The body of missing Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans has been found, according to Congressman Tony Gonzales who shared the news to Twitter on Monday morning.

“This morning SPC Evans’ body was found and identified by local authorities. This young soldier made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of protecting and serving our country. He will never be forgotten,” Gonzales said in a tweet.

A group of Republican lawmakers led by U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy also visited with law enforcement, residents.

Evans, 22, disappeared while trying to save two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S., according to the Texas Military Department.

A Texas Rangers’ investigation revealed that the two migrants were involved in “illicit transnational narcotics trafficking,” according to local authorities. The two migrants are currently in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Evans was a field artilleryman from Arlington assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019.

Gov. Greg Abbott shared a picture of SPC Evans on social media Sunday, calling Evans a hero.

Abbott released the following statement Monday:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday. Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

Evans was previously deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield and returned in the fall of 2020.

“During this mobilization, his dedication, talents, and tactical prowess led his leadership to regularly assign him to operations in Iraq in support of Special Operations Forces for short periods of time, while then rotating back into Kuwait,” according to a press release from the Texas Military Department.

A group of Republican lawmakers saw how easy it is for immigrants to cross the Rio Grande River into Eagle Pass.

