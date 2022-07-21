WATCH: ABC News coverage of Jan. 6 testimony ahead of prime-time hearing

FILE - Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The platform Gab launched in 2016 and now claims to have 15 million monthly visitors, though that number could not be independently verified. The service says it saw a huge jump in signups following the January 6 riot, which prompted Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to crack down on Trump and others who they said had incited violence. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The House Jan. 6 committee will hold a prime-time hearing on Thursday that’s expected to detail former President Donald Trump’s actions during the insurrection.

ABC News will begin its coverage of the committee hearing — the eighth this summer — with taped programming at 3 p.m. Thursday.

At 4:30 p.m., ABC News will air a 30-minute live program, and at 5 p.m., the network will air its special, “Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion.”

The hearing itself will start at 7 p.m.

The hearing itself will start at 7 p.m.

The hearing will go on despite the chairman of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The event is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former deputy press secretary, are expected to testify, sources told the Associated Press.

Previous hearings have detailed chaos in the White House, and aides and others were begging the president to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol. But Trump waited more than three hours to do so, and there are still many unanswered questions about what exactly he was doing and saying as the violence unfolded.

Lawmakers on the nine-member panel have said the hearing will offer the most compelling evidence yet of Trump’s “dereliction of duty” that day, with witnesses detailing his failure to stem the angry mob.

“We have filled in the blanks,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who will help lead Thursday’s session, said Sunday. “This is going to open people’s eyes in a big way.”

