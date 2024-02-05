Ted Cruz wants lawmakers to get security escorts at airports

CANCUN, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 18: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) checks in for a flight at Cancun International Airport after a backlash over his Mexican family vacation as his home state of Texas endured a Winter storm on February 18, 2021 in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The Republican politician came under fire after leaving for the warm holiday destination as hundreds of thousands of people in the lone star state suffered a loss of power. Reports stated that Cruz was due to catch a flight back to Houston, Texas. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

WASHINGTON – Remember that viral photo of US Sen. Ted Cruz jetting off to Cancun during the deadly winter storm in 2021?

If Cruz gets his way, it will be a lot harder to take pictures of politicians at airports.

The Republican senator from Texas is proposing legislation that would offer members of Congress, some of their family members, federal judges and Cabinet members a dedicated security escort at airports, according to a report on Politico.

Cruz is trying to attach an amendment to a major aviation policy bill, S. 1939, that is expected to be marked up in the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday, the report said.

There are “serious security threats facing public officials,” Cruz said to Politico. “It’s important that we take reasonable measures to keep everyone safe.”

But the leader of the Airport Law Enforcement Agencies Network, a nonprofit representing airport police, said Cruz’s proposal would be “a burden to airport police agencies,” especially because federal budgets already do not adequately fund airport police units.

The idea would also divert police from “crime suppression and security functions at airports, which is our fundamental duty,” said Kevin Murphy, executive director of the nonprofit.

Murphy said any escort duties for political VIPs should be the job of federal law enforcement.

Cruz drew plenty of criticism for his trip to Mexico’s Caribbean coast, which occurred as his Texas constituents were freezing during the winter storm. He later said he regretted the decision to leave for Mexico with his family, saying it was “obviously a mistake.”