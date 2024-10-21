President Biden and first lady toast a reimagined White House tour that she's unveiling on Monday

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden toast at a dinner Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in the East Room of the White House, celebrating the new enhanced and expanded White House Public tour being unveiled by first lady Jill Biden on Oct. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday toasted the unveiling of a long-awaited reimagined public White House tour.

The couple held a dinner in celebration of the first lady's update of the White House public tour. The updates will be unveiled on Monday.

“We inspire future generations to write the next chapter” of the White House's history, President Biden said in a speech to guests, calling himself and the first lady “temporary renters" of “the People's House.” The president's term ends in just a few months after he decided to end his run for a second term in July.

Jill Biden, who led the revamp of the White House tour, said while “tonight is the end of one part of our work, it's only the beginning of this new chapter of White House public tours.”

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your first lady.”

The updates come amid Washington, D.C.'s so-called shoulder season — the period of time between the region’s peak tourism season and off season — as well as an upcoming presidential election where the White House prepares for a change of administrations.

A new attraction aimed at giving tourists a look into the White House has cropped up in the past year.

A new tourist stop that offers visitors a replica of President Joe Biden ’s Oval Office opened in September at The People’s House: A White House Experience. Few people ever set foot in the Oval Office. It is not on the White House public tour route.

White House tours are free of charge and can be requested via the White House or a member of Congress.