Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NOVI, Mich. – Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.

On a Friday morning post on Trump’s social media site Truth Social, the former president referred to one of the most prominent openly gay journalists in the U.S. as "Allison Cooper.”

Trump made the subtext even more explicit later Friday during a rally in Traverse City, Michigan, where he criticized a town hall Cooper hosted with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“If you watched her being interviewed by Allison Cooper the other night, he’s a nice person. You know Allison Cooper? CNN fake news,” Trump said, before pausing and saying in a mocking voice: “Oh, she said no, his name is Anderson. Oh, no."

On Saturday, Trump repeated the name during another Michigan rally. “They had a town hall,” Trump said. “Even Allison Cooper was embarrassed by it. He was embarrassed by it.”

In referring to Cooper with a woman’s name, Trump appeared to turn to a stereotype heterosexual people have long deployed against gay men. Such rhetoric evokes the trope of gay men as effeminate and comes as Trump aims to drive up his appeal among men in the final stages of his bid to return to the White House.

The former president on Friday recorded a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan, a former mixed martial arts commentator whose podcast is wildly popular among young men. On Oct 19, Trump kicked off a Pennsylvania rally discussing legendary golfer Arnold Palmer’s genitalia.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment. A representative for Cooper declined to comment.