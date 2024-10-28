Philadelphia DA says he is suing Elon Musk's America PAC over its $1 million giveaway

Elon Musk speaks a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

The district attorney of Philadelphia has filed a lawsuit to halt Elon Musk 's $1 million giveaways as part of his political organization's effort boosting Donald Trump 's presidential campaign.

The suit by Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner is the first legal action to be brought over the America PAC's sweepstakes offering $1 million every day until Nov. 5 to a person in a battleground state who has signed a petition supporting the Constitution.

Krasner's office said the lawsuit, coming just over a week before Election Day, doesn't preclude potential criminal action.

“The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries. The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections,” Krasner's office said in a statement published on its website.

A spokesperson for the billionaire tech mogul's America PAC, emailed for comment on the lawsuit and asked if the cash awards would continue, responded with a link to an X post, which showed the latest $1 million winner holding an oversized check.

Krasner's office didn't immediately respond to questions about the lawsuit, including whether it compels Musk to immediately stop the giveaway or whether the dispute can be resolved before Election Day.

Reflecting the state's importance in the election, both Harris and Trump have made numerous recent visits to Pennsylvania, including Trump’s photo op at a suburban Philadelphia McDonald’s and Harris’ Sunday visit in the city that included stops at a church and a barbershop.

Musk's giveaway requires entrants to sign a petition backing the First and Second Amendments of the Constitution and calls for them to serve as spokespeople for the organization as a condition of winning.

The awards have carried on after election law experts raised questions that it violates federal law barring anyone from paying a person to vote or register to vote. The issue, they say, is that winning the award requires contestants to be registered to vote in one of a handful of battleground states. Musk has cast the money as both a prize as well as earnings for work as a spokesperson for the group.

In his statement announcing the lawsuit, Krasner characterized the $1 million prize as a “lottery,” which would make it more heavily regulated than if it were a prize or work-related.

Brought in Pennsylvania court, Krasner's suit doesn't directly apply to the other swing states whose residents are eligible for the $1 million.

Musk, who founded SpaceX and Tesla and owns X, has gone all in on Trump this election, saying he thinks civilization is at stake if he loses. He is undertaking much of the get-out-the-vote effort for Trump through his super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited sums of money. He has committed more than $70 million to the super PAC to help Trump and other Republicans win in November.