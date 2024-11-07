What to know about the 2024 presidential election and what comes next

The 2024 presidential election is over, but the path to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 is just beginning. The votes have to be certified in the states, the Electoral College has to meet and then Congress counts the vote.

President-elect Donald Trump has won enough electoral votes to claim the presidency, even though not every state has finished counting its ballots. The slowest states generally are those that rely primarily on mailed ballots, such as Arizona and California. In addition to Trump's decisive win over Vice President Kamala Harris, Republicans also took back the U.S. Senate, building a solid majority in that chamber that confirms federal judicial nominations.

Here's what to know about the election and what happens between now and the presidential inauguration.

Who won the popular vote?

It's hard to say much definitively about the popular vote because ballots are still being counted, especially in California, where they can arrive in the mail until next week. Trump is currently ahead in the popular vote and is likely to maintain a lead, but it will probably shrink as more Democratic votes are added to the totals. Harris' vote totals will increase, though we don't yet know by how much.

What was voter turnout in 2024?

Because votes are still being counted, we don't know for sure, but it seems high. Perhaps not as high as in 2020, which set records for the highest turnout in a modern presidential election with two-thirds of all eligible voters participating. But turnout for this year's presidential election was robust nonetheless. In some states where counting is largely completed, such as Michigan, election officials have said 2024 has set a turnout record.

When does Trump take office?

Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025. That is the day he will formally become president again. His presidential transition already is underway because it takes time to assemble a new administration.

Who controls the House and Senate?

The Republicans won back control of the Senate from Democrats, though we won't know the final margin until the last few races have been called. There are too many races where counting is still ongoing to know which party will control the House of Representatives. Republicans currently control that chamber.

Is there going to be a recount?

There is no indication there will be a recount of the presidential election in any state. However, there remain a couple of Senate races and several House races where counting is continuing and we don't know who won those. There could conceivably be recounts in some of those contests.

How many terms can a president serve?

A president is limited to two terms under the Constitution. As this will be Trump's second term, he cannot run again. He is not eligible to run in 2028 and has said he will not seek office again.

How will Trump's election be ratified?

States have to finish their ballot counts and formally certify the winner of their popular vote by Dec. 11. The presidential winners in each state get the state's electors, who vote when the Electoral College meets on Dec. 17. Trump should win that vote because he's won enough states to win an Electoral College majority.

What role does Congress play?

The new Congress will meet on Jan. 3, 2025. It will accept each state's certified results of the presidential election on Jan. 6, formally paving the way for Trump's inauguration later that month.