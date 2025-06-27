Senate Democrats are forcing a vote to restrain Trump on Iran but GOP support is doubtful

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., arrives for a hearing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the Pentagon budget and the crisis between Iran and Israel, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Sen. Kaine introduced a resolution Monday seeking to prevent the U.S. from getting involved in a military conflict with Iran without congressional approval. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – Democrats are forcing a vote Friday on a resolution that aims to prevent President Donald Trump from further escalation with Iran, marking the first attempt to assert congressional war powers after the American military strikes against the country's nuclear facilities.

A vote on taking up the resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is expected Friday evening. With one Democrat — Sen. John Fetterman — already opposed, the outlook appeared dim. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and almost all were expected to oppose the resolution and stand with the president.

Recommended Videos

The resolution aims to affirm that Trump should seek authorization from Congress before launching more military action against Iran. Asked Friday if he would bomb Iranian nuclear sites again if he deemed necessary, Trump said: “Sure, without question.”

Republicans have said Iran posed an imminent threat that required decisive action from Trump and have defended his decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend without seeking congressional approval.

“We’re on the verge of real peace in the Middle East, for the first time in a long time, and that’s because of the decisive leadership of the United States,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson after a classified briefing Friday on the Iran strikes with administration officials.

Democrats have cast doubt on that justification, arguing the president should have come to Congress first.

“The idea is this: we shouldn’t send our sons and daughters into war unless there’s a political consensus that this is a good idea, this is a national interest,” Kaine said in a Thursday interview with The Associated Press.

The resolution does not aim to limit the president’s ability to defend against a threat, Kaine said. But, added, “If it’s offense, let’s really make sure we’re making the right decision.”

Almost all Democrats are expected to vote for the resolution. Their case centers on the War Powers Resolution, passed in the early 1970s, which requires the president “in every possible instance” to “consult with Congress before introducing United States Armed Forces.”

Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of Friday evening’s vote, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced he would support the resolution — and urged fellow Republican senators to do the same.

Trump is just the latest in a line of presidents to test the limits of the resolution — though he’s done so at a time when he’s often bristling at the nation's checks and balances.

Trump on Monday sent a letter to Congress — as required by the War Powers Resolution — that said strikes on Iran over the weekend were “limited in scope and purpose” and “designed to minimize casualties, deter future attacks and limit the risk of escalation.”

But following classified briefings with top White House officials this week, some lawmakers remain skeptical about how imminent the threat truly was.

“There was no imminent threat to the United States,” said Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, after Friday’s classified briefings.

“There’s always an Iranian threat to the world. But, I have not seen anything to suggest that the threat from the Iranians was radically different last Saturday than it was two Saturdays ago,” Himes said.

Despite Democratic skepticism, nearly all Republicans have applauded Trump’s decision to strike Iran. And for GOP senators, supporting the resolution would mean rebuking the president at the same time they’re working to pass his major legislative package.

Kaine proposed a similar resolution in 2020 aimed at limiting Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran. Among the eight Republicans who joined Democrats in approving the resolution was Indiana Sen. Todd Young.

After Thursday’s classified briefing for the Senate, Young said he was “confident that Iran was prepared to pose a significant threat” and that, given Trump’s stated goal of no further escalation, “I do not believe this resolution is necessary at this time.”

“Should the Administration’s posture change or events dictate the consideration of additional American military action, Congress should be consulted so we can best support those efforts and weigh in on behalf of our constituents,” Young said in a statement.

Trump has said that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is now in place. But he and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have verbally sparred in recent days, with the ayatollah warning the U.S. not to launch future strikes on Iran.

White House officials have said they expect to restart talks soon with Iran, though nothing has been scheduled.

___