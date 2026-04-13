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Politics

House Ethics panel opens investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell

Kevin Freking

Associated Press

California gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-CA appears at a town hall meeting in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Rich Pedroncelli, Copyright 2026. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – The House Ethics Committee has begun an investigation into whether Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., engaged in sexual misconduct toward an employee working under his supervision, the panel announced Monday.

The announcement comes one day after Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor after the emergence of allegations that he continues to deny.

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Democrats quickly abandoned support for Swalwell after allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him. The reports published in the San Francisco Chronicle and later by CNN came as Swalwell began to emerge as a leading contender in the crowded race.

“I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s,” Swalwell said in a social media post.

The Ethics Committee said the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.

The announcement of the investigation comes as a growing number of lawmakers, from both political parties, have called on Swalwell to resign from Congress. Conversations have even moved toward a potential House vote to expel the congressman, but no floor action has been scheduled.

The Ethics panel’s decision to launch its own probe could potentially stall, for now, any other immediate action in Congress.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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