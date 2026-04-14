Republican Clay Fuller sworn in to take House seat formerly held by Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., right, administers the House oath of office to Rep. Clay Fuller, R-Ga., during a ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Kate Fuller holds the Bible.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana) WASHINGTON – Republican Rep. Clay Fuller of Georgia was sworn into office Tuesday after winning a special election to take the congressional seat formerly held by Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Fuller represents a deep red district in northwest Georgia and has sought to align himself with President Donald Trump as much as possible. Fuller will serve out the remaining months of Greene’s term, maintaining Republicans’ slim majority in the House.
Greene resigned her seat after a
contentious public fallout with Trump that has shown no signs of letting up despite her exodus from Congress.
“You have sent a warrior to Congress and I can't wait to fight for you each and every day,” Fuller said to his constituents as he addressed the House. “To my Democratic colleagues, I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”
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