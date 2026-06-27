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Politics

Trump says he is nominating former Oklahoma state trooper Lance Schroyer as ICE director

Associated Press

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FILE - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
A protester supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walks on the road outside the Delaney Hall detention center on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Homeland Security on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
FILE - A group of immigrants attend a news conference held by the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance regarding legislative proposals affecting immigrants and migrants in Mississippi, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is nominating Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, as the next director of Immigration and Customs and Enforcement.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that his new pick for the immigration enforcement agency is a “PATRIOT with real operational experience, and proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst.”

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The nomination comes after former ICE director Todd Lyons resigned at the end of May. David Venturella, a former executive at a private prison operator, has been serving as the acting head of the agency.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, also from Oklahoma and a former congressman for the state, is still settling into his role atop the Cabinet agency overseeing ICE. Mullin has promised to keep his department out of the headlines and has indicated a softer tone on immigration, although he is expected to align with the president’s priorities on mass deportations.

Mullin quickly praised Schroyer's nomination on X.

“With over 29 years of law enforcement experience, Lance will play a vital role in helping deliver on the President’s mandate from the American people to target, arrest, and deport illegal aliens,” he wrote.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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