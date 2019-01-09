Prayer service to be held for King Jay Davila

SAN ANTONIO - A church is hosting a prayer service for King Jay Davila, the 8-month-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

The prayer service hosted by Last Chance Ministries will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday at Monterrey Park 6060 at W. Commerce Street.

"We believe there is power in prayer, so we invite you to join us," a Facebook post said. "Please share this, let us lift our prayers and come together and be a voice for baby King Jay Davila."

The baby was reported missing Friday night after police received a call that a woman had driven off in the baby's father's car from a convenience store in the 300 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway with King Jay inside the vehicle.

Police Chief William McManus said the incident was a staged kidnapping and that it was a coverup for "foul play."

The baby's father, Christopher Davila, is charged with child endangerment in connection with the infant's disappearance and is currently out on bond.

Christopher Davila's cousin, Angie Torres, is believed to have driven away in the car and was arrested on an unrelated charge of aggravated robbery.

Police on Tuesday asked the public for help locating a woman named Savannah Ozuna who may have information relevant to the case. Authorities did not implicate Ozuna in King Jay's disappearance, but said she was a "possible witness."

Police located Ozuna on Tuesday night, but did not have further updates in the case.

