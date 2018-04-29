Railroad companies reportedly offering signing bonuses up to $25,000

A report from the Wall Street Journal that claims railroad companies are doling out massive signing bonuses to new hires "to fill jobs in a historically tight labor market" has gained a lot of attention on social media

According to the report, companies like Union Pacific and BNSF Railway are offering up to $25,000 in what they describe as "hiring incentives" to train crew members in certain cities.

Last week, Union Pacific shared the report, stating that the company offers up to $25,000 in hiring incentives to "help keep (its) 8,600 locomotives moving."

Do you have what it takes to help keep our 8,600 locomotives moving through the western two-thirds of the country? We're offering up to $25,000 in hiring incentives. RT to spread the word! #Apply at https://t.co/b1IXsPB0gP. https://t.co/JqsB7nHuMU via @WSJ — Union Pacific (@UnionPacific) April 23, 2018

In comparison, the Wall Street Journal reported that BNSF Railway has hiring incentives that start at $15,000.

Individuals that work in or with the railroad industry told the Wall Street Journal the incentives are offered due to a shortage of talent and grueling work conditions, including an irregular schedule.

See job openings at Union Pacific and BNSF Railway.

