Railroad companies reportedly offering signing bonuses up to $25,000

A report from the Wall Street Journal that claims railroad companies are doling out massive signing bonuses to new hires "to fill jobs in a historically tight labor market" has gained a lot of attention on social media
According to the report, companies like Union Pacific and BNSF Railway are offering up to $25,000 in what they describe as "hiring incentives" to train crew members in certain cities.
More News Headlines
Last week, Union Pacific shared the report, stating that the company offers up to $25,000 in hiring incentives to "help keep (its) 8,600 locomotives moving."
Do you have what it takes to help keep our 8,600 locomotives moving through the western two-thirds of the country? We're offering up to $25,000 in hiring incentives. RT to spread the word! #Apply at https://t.co/b1IXsPB0gP. https://t.co/JqsB7nHuMU via @WSJ — Union Pacific (@UnionPacific) April 23, 2018
In comparison, the Wall Street Journal reported that BNSF Railway has hiring incentives that start at $15,000.
Individuals that work in or with the railroad industry told the Wall Street Journal the incentives are offered due to a shortage of talent and grueling work conditions, including an irregular schedule.
See job openings at Union Pacific and BNSF Railway.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.