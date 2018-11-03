Reptile heat lamp sparks house fire causing $60,000 in damage, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - A heat lamp for a reptile is what firefighters said caused a fire at a Northeast Side home early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 5400 block of Campwood Street around 1 a.m. and found flames in a second-story closet. First responders were able to contain the flames to the second floor of the home. However, they said the first floor sustained water damage.

In total, damage to the home was an estimated $60,000, firefighters said.

According to authorities, the reptile's heat lamp caught clothes on fire and the flames spread quickly.

Five people who were inside the home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

Firefighters ruled the blaze accidental.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.