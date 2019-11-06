Reward offered to identify person dumping chicken parts near rural home

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone can help them identify whoever is dumping boxes of chicken parts and other items near a rural home outside of LaGrange.

Images from a security camera show a red pickup truck backing up to a gate at the residence in the 1500 block of Post Oak Road.

The Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify the owner of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-968-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

