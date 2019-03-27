Rhodes Middle School teacher honored with building dedication

SAN ANTONIO - William “Bill” Davis is a described as patient, boisterous man with a big heart. He gave decades of his life to the students at Rhodes Middle School. On Tuesday, the school's technology building was named in his honor.

Davis, a technology teacher, died last year in a car crash while traveling in Uganda. He was in the country interacting with students there and delivering letters his students had written to their pen pals.

“I wish my dad could see his name on the building,” said Andrea Davis, William Davis’ daughter, during the dedication ceremony.

Those close to William Davis gathered around a new plaque in the hallway of Rhodes Middle School's technology building.

Andrea Davis, 17, fought back tears but was comforted by knowing her father's 23 years of teaching at the school won't be forgotten.

“This will keep his legacy going at Rhodes Middle School,” she said.

A petition was started shortly after William Davis' death, asking to rename the technology building the "William E. Davis Technology Building."

His good friends and colleagues called it a bittersweet moment.

“It was mixed emotions. Made us miss him more,” said Marie Epstein, a teacher at Rhodes Middle School.

“We knew this day was coming. We knew it was going to be an emotional day," said Sarah Galindo, librarian at Rhodes Middle School.

All those who loved William Davis channeled his strength.

“We all know what his motto was -- 'We got this!'” Andrea Davis said.

William Davis was described as a loud, gregarious man whose door was always open to be a listening ear and someone who loved to play music.

"He loved the Beatles,” Galindo said. “He loved the '80s.”

William Davis taught in the technology building. He made frequent trips to the library, always refilling his coffee mug. The teachers joked that people could see his trickle of coffee from the library to his classroom across the hall. They said there was definitely something missing when they returned this school year.

“There was just this void when we came back,” Galindo said.

"The hallway is quiet,” Epstein said. “It's no longer the same. It's just quiet.”

