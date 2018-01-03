SAMMinistries to close Furniture for a Cause store

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio homeless outreach nonprofit SAMMinistries is shuttering its Furniture for a Cause store in the next two months.

The store, located in the 5200 block of Blanco Road, offered gently used or otherwise low-cost furniture, including sofas, dining tables and beds, at affordable prices.

Furniture for a Cause was meant to provide extra revenue for the self-billed “interfaith ministry” in its fight against homelessness; however, SAMMinistries representatives said proceeds were just not coming in.

Donations have also declined as more people decide to sell their furniture online.

As leases for two administration and program offices — one of which houses Furniture for a Cause — reach their end, SAMMinistries will combine the two in additional cost-saving efforts.

Twelve employees will be offered a severance package, SAMMinistries representatives said, and will also have the opportunity to apply for other open positions within SAMMinistries.

