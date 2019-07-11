San Antonio man feared missing in Guadalupe River

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Rescue teams are searching for a San Antonio man feared missing in the Guadalupe River.

According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Roberto Chavezcelis, 29, was last seen near the Guadalupe River in the 4500 block of River Road in New Braunfels.

Chavezcelis is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Comal County deputies, the New Braunfels Dive Team and Canyon Lake Fire/EMS are involved in the search.

Anyone with information about Chavezcelis is asked to call the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.