San Antonio man wanted in fatal shooting arrested in St. Louis

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old San Antonio man suspected of fatally shooting a man in a Northwest Side apartment complex parking lot was arrested Wednesday in Missouri.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Jataevius Frank Williams was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force in St. Louis.

Williams, was wanted by the San Antonio Police Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing Davonnce Gant on Aug. 19 at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Woodstone Drive.

Williams was arrested without incident and is currently being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center awaiting extradition to San Antonio.

This is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the shooting.

San Antonio police arrested Correl Moore, who they say stole evidence from the shooting scene. Moore was charged with tampering with evidence.

