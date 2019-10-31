SAPD: 2 men found fatally shot inside SUV riddled with bullet holes

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after they found two men fatally shot inside a sport utility vehicle early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to the Spring View Manor apartments in the 650 block of South Mel Waiters Way after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Police said an officer heard as many as 15-20 gunshots.

The officer drove around the apartments and found a black SUV riddled with bullet holes and the two victims inside, police said.

Authorities say it appeared the victims were approached from behind like an ambush.

Police said there were no witnesses.

