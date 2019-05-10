SAPD: Man stabbed in parking lot of H-E-B while waiting on family member

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of an H-E-B grocery store overnight.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. at the H-E-B in the 2200 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 40s, was waiting on a family member to get off of work and was sitting in his truck when a man walked up to his vehicle and flattened the back driver-side tire.

Police said the assailant then attempted to rob the man but the victim fought back, ultimately getting stabbed two or three times in the process.

The culprit then fled the scene on foot, police said.

The man stabbed was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and condition are not currently known.

A description of the attacker was not disclosed by police. They said their investigation into the attack is ongoing.

