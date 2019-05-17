SAPD: Men threaten Walmart employee while fleeing with stolen merchandise

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the two people responsible for a robbery at a Walmart on the city's Northwest Side.

The incident occurred Jan. 16 at the Walmart in the 5550 block of De Zavala Road, not far from I-10.

According to police, the two men entered the store and selected merchandise before going to the self-checkout register to pay. That's when, police said, the men intentionally only scanned some of the items they were purchasing and placed the merchandise in a bag and proceeded to leave the store.

Police said the theft sensor was activated as the men exited the doors. An employee asked one of the men carrying the bag to look at it but he refused, stating he had a gun and would shoot him.

Both suspects then fled the location with the stolen merchandise, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.