Medical examiner identifies 18-year-old fatally stabbed by teen in driveway

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the 18-year-old girl stabbed and killed early Friday morning.

Kaitlyn Castilleja, 18, died after she was stabbed in the driveway of a home in the 16300 block of Boulder Pass on the city's Northeast Side.

According to police, Castilleja and another 18-year-old fought a 16-year-old in a driveway of a home as she returned home from work. Castilleja was stabbed as part of the assault, police said.

She was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center where she later was pronounced dead.

To read the full-story, continue below.

---

(Original Story)

An 18-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old girl is in police custody following a fight in a driveway early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the home in the 16300 block of Boulder Pass, which is near Judson and Stahl Road, for reports of two people being stabbed.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl was assaulted in the driveway of her home by two 18-year-olds as she returned home from work.

Police said the teen reported having received messages on social media saying that the pair wanted to fight her.

Investigators say the 16-year-old girl ultimately fought back, stabbing one of the girls with an undisclosed weapon. The other 18-year-old girl involved ended up with superficial cuts, police said.

Live Oak police found the two 18-year-olds at a different location. The teen stabbed was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where she later died. Her name has not been released.

Police said they have charged the 16-year-old in the case. Their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.