SCUCISD board member addresses recent arrest at board meeting

SCHERTZ, Texas - A Schertz Cibolo Universal City Independent School District board member addressed his recent arrest at Tuesday's board meeting.

Trustee Gary Inmon, who has been on the board since 2000, was arrested last month and accused of assaulting his adult stepson at their Schertz home.

More News Headlines

While there was an agenda item to discuss asking for Inmon's resignation or censuring him for the incident, no action was taken and Inmon instead made a public statement, giving his side of the story. He said this was a personal issue that has nothing to do with his position on the board.

"I have seen and I have heard plenty of false rumors and speculation throughout the community over this past month," Inmon said.

He was arrested Dec. 20 after a family disturbance at his home.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Defenders, Inmon got into an argument with his adult stepson. The document said Inmon allegedly "became irate" and "forced entry into a bedroom by kicking open the door."

The stepson told officers Inmon punched him multiple times and placed him in a headlock, causing him to feel like he couldn't breathe.

Inmon was arrested for assault family violence impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

According to the arrest paper work, Inmon "admitted to being the primary aggressor" in the situation. In his statement, Inmon claimed he acted in self-defense.

"My actions occurred solely within my own home, in my kitchen. My actions were reasonable and limited under the circumstances and were solely for the purpose of protecting myself and my young 8-year-old son," Inmon said.

Inmon said his 21-year-old stepson has a history of mental health and behavioral problems and is currently on probation for felony assault. He said he and his wife agreed to let the stepson live with them as part of his probation.

"Please know that other than my arrest, I have not been charged with any crime," Inmon said. "We are now five to six weeks later and I have not been charged with any crime, and I fully expect that this case will either be dismissed, which I believe is the right thing to do. Or if we do happen to have a trial, I will be found innocent."

The arrest is not the only personal problem Inmon has recently dealt with. According to documents obtained by the Defenders, he was suspended from practicing law for a year from November 2016 through October 2017. He was accused of professional misconduct by a former client who hired Inmon to handle a divorce and paid him $10,000 up front.

The State Bar of Texas found Inmon failed to provide the client an accounting of how the money was spent and "failed to carry out the obligations he owed the client." In addition to that issue, there are now questions about an estate for which Inmon served as an executor.

The family filing court documents demanded Inmon provide a detailed accounting of the estate valued at more than $131,000. The filing states the family is aware Inmon sold the property and they are concerned the "liquid assets may have been misappropriated."

When asked about the recent court filing, Inmon said he has not been served yet in that matter and hadn't seen the documents.

The SCUCISD school board president said Inmon's arrest did not violate any policies, and at this time, no action will be taken against him.

Inmon, who was just re-elected to his seat on the school board in November, is now running for Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Place 3. The primary election is set for March 6.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.