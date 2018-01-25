SeaWorld, SA Zoo offers free admission to kids, teachers

SAN ANTONIO - The new year is gearing up to be a great one for families when it comes to visiting two popular attractions in San Antonio.

SeaWorld San Antonio announced earlier this month that it’s offering the new "Preschool Card," which allows free admission to kids 5 and younger for all of 2018.

SeaWorld said the free admission for kids 5 and younger also allows access to Wild Days, which is the brand new Sesame Street Party Parade that debuts in May, as well as its Halloween Spooktacular and Christmas Celebration.

Earlier this week, the San Antonio Zoo revealed they are extending their appreciation for all Texas educators by giving them free admission for all of February as part of next month’s Teacher Appreciation Month.

The zoo said teachers can bring up to four guests, who can receive half off the standard admission on the date of visit, along with 10 percent off one purchase in the park.

Families who are interested in SeaWorld’s promotion have until May 31 and must register online. They can redeem the Preschool Card by visiting any SeaWorld ticket window and presenting the registration confirmation, child's birth certificate or travel passport and Texas resident identification.

For active Texas teachers, the zoo requires they bring a copy of their teacher's certificate, a pay stub from a school district and a photo identification or badge from their school.

