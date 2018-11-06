See where Texas weighs in on list of fattest states in America

SAN ANTONIO - WalletHub on Tuesday released its ranking of the fattest states in America (Right before the holidays! Seriously?) and Texas made the top 10.

Texas, according to the study, is the 10th fattest state in America.

WalletHub created its ranking based on three factors: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences and food and fitness.

In terms of obesity, Texas was ranked 27th on the list of most obese states, with No. 1 being most obese. However, Texas ranked second for highest percentage of obese children.

The study also identified the most popular comfort food for each state. Texas' comfort food? Brisket.

See the top 10 list of fattest states in America:

1. Mississippi

2. West Virginia

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. Tennessee

6. Louisiana

7. Alabama

8. South Carolina

9. Oklahoma

10. Texas

See the 5 states on the slimmer end:

45. Montana

46. California

47. District of Columbia

48. Massachusetts

49. Hawaii

50. Utah

51. Colorado

