Seguin police seek missing 29-year-old last seen April 26

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are searching for Alyssa Denise Camarena, 29, who disappeared from her home on April 26.

Authorities said Camarena left her home in Seguin after getting into an argument with a family member and has not been seen or had contact with anyone since the day of her disappearance.

Police describe Camarena as being 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members and police said they are concerned for Camarena’s welfare and are asking anyone who has information to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.

