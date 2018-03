SAN ANTONIO - A shed fire led to a fire in six other structures on the city’s West Side.

The fire happened Wednesday afternoon on Saltillo Street.

Officials said radiated heat from the shed spread the fire to the other structures. Four of them were significantly damaged.

No one was displaced or injured.

Crews took a bit longer to arrive due to heavy school traffic, an official said.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.