Shots fired after mom tells people they're too old to hang out with son, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man fired shots at a house on the West Side Sunday afternoon after a mother told two men who came to the home looking for her young son that they were too old to be hanging out with him, police say.

Authorities were called to the home at South Rosillo and Buena Vista streets around 1 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Members of the family living at the home told police two older men came to the house looking for a younger male when the mother told the pair they were too old to be hanging out with her son. The family asked the men to leave the property when police said one of the men pulled out a gun and started firing.

Authorities estimate at least six shots were fired.

One of the bullets struck a CPS Energy gas line, but no one was hurt.

The gunman remains at large, police said.

