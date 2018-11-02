Political tip of the hat? Popovich sports 'BETO' cap ahead of Election Day

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has never shied away from getting into the political realm, and he once again made his support known ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.

Popovich wore a cap in support of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke at Spurs' practice on Friday.

O'Rouke and incumbent Republican Ted Cruz are in the closing stretch of a hotly contested race.

According to a poll released Thursday by Emerson College, Cruz leads O'Rourke 50 percent to 47 percent among likely voters surveyed. The poll was conducted from Oct. 28-30.

A week ago, NBA superstar LeBron James wore a cap in support of O’Rourke ahead of the Lakers-Spurs game last Saturday at the AT&T Center.

While O’Rourke has received support from well-known individuals, support for Cruz remains strong among his base.

President Donald Trump held a rally in Cruz's home city of Houston on Oct. 22, in an effort to boost Cruz during early voting.

#Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich makes his support known ahead of election day...wearing a Beto cap today at practice (📹@markmendez) #ElectionDay #NBA pic.twitter.com/n5rYMmSLZM — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) November 2, 2018

Both candidates have also hit the campaign trail hard as election day nears, and recently were in San Antonio to speak with constituents and supporters.

It’s no surprise Popovich is backing O’Rourke as he has been outspoken and critical of Trump in the past. Election Day is Nov. 6.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.