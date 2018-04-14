Suspect admits to killing 43-year-old man, stuffing him in 55-gallon drum, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - Police made an arrest Friday after finding a 43-year-old man dead in a 55-gallon drum.

An arrest affidavit said George Oscar Pena admitted to killing Juan Ramiro Martinez. The victim has not been positively identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pena was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the murder, authorities said.

The affidavit said a woman called police to report the murder Friday morning. She said she was there when it happened on Allende Drive near Castroville Road.

Pena confessed to shooting and cutting Martinez’s throat. The woman said Pena then asked to her to get rid of the body.

The woman said she then told Pena that she wouldn’t stash the body and left. Soon after, she called authorities to report the murder.

Pena told police he thought Martinez had befriended him to steal things from his home, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also said that Pena admitted to putting Martinez’s body in the drum and burning other evidence.

