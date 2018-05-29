Suspect sought in murder of woman during purse robbery

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for murder.

The fatal shooting occurred March 22 around 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive.

According to police the victim, Candida Jimenez, 22, was walking with her friend to her apartment when an unknown man approached them and demanded her purse.

Jimenez's friend was shot in the foot and Jimenez was shot multiple times. She was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

Police did not release a description of the suspect. He fled the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

