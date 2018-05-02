SWAT surround Southtown hotel after man barricades self

SAN ANTONIO - Police and a SWAT team have surrounded a Southtown hotel Wednesday morning after a man wanted on a warrant barricaded himself, officials said.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tried to serve the warrant on the suspect around 9:30 a.m. at a Travelodge Hotel near Camp and Flores streets, when he apparently saw them coming and barricaded himself inside a room, officials said.

A SWAT team was dispatched to the scene. Negotiators are trying to make contact with the man.

Sources said the man was wanted on an aggravated robbery charge.

