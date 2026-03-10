Skip to main content
La tradición de las medallas que anuncia la llegada de Fiesta en San Antonio

Coleccionistas hacen fila para conseguir medallas

Alejandra Becerra, KSAT En Español correspondent

SAN ANTONIO – Cada primavera antes de que comiencen los desfiles y celebraciones de Fiesta San Antonio, una tradición muy especial empieza a tomar fuerza en la ciudad: coleccionar medallas de Fiesta.

Semanas antes de Fiesta, residentes de San Antonio se reúnen en mercados, eventos comunitarios y tiendas locales para comprar, intercambiar y coleccionar estas coloridas medallas.

Muchas medallas representan organizaciones comunitarias, negocios locales y causas benéficas.

Para muchos, no se trata solo de un recuerdo. Cada medalla cuenta una historia y ayuda a recaudar fondos para diferentes organizaciones de la ciudad.

Más que una colección, las medallas son una señal de que Fiesta está por comenzar. Cuando llegan los desfiles, miles de personas las llevan con orgullo como símbolo del espíritu y la tradición de San Antonio.

Estén atentos para más entregas de medallas de KSAT durante esta temporada de Fiesta.

