‘Show Me Your Medals!’ segment debuts on KSAT ahead of Fiesta 2026

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga unveiled his annual daily segment, “Show Me Your Medals!” on the 6 O’clock News with Myra Arthur. On Monday, they featured seven new medals ahead of Fiesta 2026.

The segment features 2026 medals that represent San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, businesses and people. Ernie and Myra will unveil new medals every weekday leading up to Fiesta 2026, which runs from April 16-26.

To participate, people can mail or drop off two medals to KSAT at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215.

Monday’s medals featured Palo Alto College, Texas Spine Care Center, The Alamo, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, Laguna Madre Seafood Company, Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood and McDonald’s of San Antonio.

Fiesta More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com: