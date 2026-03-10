Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Bexar County DA’s Office employee found shot to death, medical examiner’s office says
Rocksprings High School student dies in accident near campus’ track and field area, authorities say
Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with fatal 2024 shooting at NW Side apartment complex
TUESDAY NIGHT: Severe storms are possible
ME’s office identifies employee killed at on-site Southwest Side concrete manufacturing facility
‘A true Texas legend’: Texas Tornadoes musician Augie Meyers dies at 85
Grupo Frontera announces San Antonio stop on international tour

Local News

‘Show Me Your Medals!’ segment debuts on KSAT ahead of Fiesta 2026

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will feature dozens of 2026 medals on air and online ahead of the yearly Fiesta celebration

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga unveiled his annual daily segment, “Show Me Your Medals!” on the 6 O’clock News with Myra Arthur. On Monday, they featured seven new medals ahead of Fiesta 2026.

The segment features 2026 medals that represent San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, businesses and people. Ernie and Myra will unveil new medals every weekday leading up to Fiesta 2026, which runs from April 16-26.

To participate, people can mail or drop off two medals to KSAT at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215.

Monday’s medals featured Palo Alto College, Texas Spine Care Center, The Alamo, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, Laguna Madre Seafood Company, Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood and McDonald’s of San Antonio.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...