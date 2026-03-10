Severe storms possible tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, only an isolated shower or storm

TONIGHT: Severe weather likely west of San Antonio, watching for hail and gusty winds

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Weakening storms arrive to SA around 4am, rainy commute

REST OF WEDNESDAY: Clearing conditions by midday, turning windy by the evening

TODAY THROUGH 6PM

We’ll see plenty of clouds today, along with a stray shower or storm. Despite the clouds temperatures will reach the low-80s this afternoon.

6PM-12AM: SEVERE WEATHER FOR THOSE WEST OF SAN ANTONIO

Storms will flare up around 6pm from Del Rio to Rocksprings to Junction. As the storms initially develop, severe weather is LIKELY. Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats, while an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms will stay west of San Antonio through midnight.

Severe risk is highest for those west of San Antonio this evening. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Future radar for 9pm Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

12AM-7AM: STORMS WEAKEN, ARRIVE TO SAN ANTONIO

As the storms push east overnight, they will weaken, forming into a broken line. Shower and storms will arrive to San Antonio around 4am. While severe weather can’t be ruled out, it likely will just be pockets of heavy rainfall, with lightning and thunder for San Antonio. Expect wet roads for the Wednesday morning commute.

Future radar for 7am Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

REST OF WEDNESDAY

Skies will rapidly clear and it’ll turn breezy. A stray shower will remain possible into the afternoon for those north of San Antonio. By the evening, a cold front will push through, kicking up gusty north winds. Gusts of up to 35 mph are possible Wednesday night.

ANOTHER FRONT EARLY NEXT WEEK

After a stretch of quiet weather, a strong front looks to arrive by Monday, making for a chilly St. Patrick’s Day morning.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

