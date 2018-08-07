TECH SA: Local startup hoping to help airport with indoor navigation system

SAN ANTONIO - Local startup Reckon Point hopes to get the green light from San Antonio International Airport officials to move forward developing digital maps for indoor navigation.

Reckon Point works with indoor navigation, positioning and scanning technologies.

CEO and founder of Reckon Point Gabriel Garza hopes the software can help passengers find their way around the airport faster.

“If you are in a wheelchair or you can’t take an escalator or stairs, there’s a feature so this will actually route you via elevator or ramps,” Garza said.

Reckon Point was one of the startups that participated in CIVTECHSA. This was a joint initiative between Geekdom and the City of San Antonio that matched startups with city departments to develop solutions to existing problems.

“Reckon Point has been working for the last three years developing indoor positioning technology and that technology allows you to identify where a specific device or mobile phone is indoors,” Garza said.

San Antonio International Airport’s Chief Strategy and Development Officer Syed Mehdi said they are constantly looking at innovation.

“We do find it sometimes that passengers find it difficult to navigate through the airport because it may be a new airport for them or they are not seasoned travelers,” Mehdi said.

Reckon Point is submitting a final proposal to the airport in a few weeks. The airport will then decide if they want to move forward with the project.

“We are looking to enhance the customer experience, make it all smooth,” Mehdi said.

