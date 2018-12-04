Teen hospitalized after gun discharges in back seat of SUV, striking her

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage girl is in the hospital after a possible accidental shooting on the city's East Side.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened Monday night in the 4100 block of Sunrise Crest when four teens were riding in an SUV.

A shot went off from the back of the car, and the teen driving the vehicle was struck, police said.

Other people in the vehicle said the gun went off accidentally. The teen who had the gun fled after it went off.

The injured teen was lying on the street surrounded by friends while they waited for first responders, police said.

The teen was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the teen whose gun went off.

