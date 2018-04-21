Teen killed, 1 injured in overnight gun battle

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old is dead following a gun battle on the far South Side early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.

Police were initially called to the intersection of I-35 and Highway 16 for a report of a shooting and found a SUV with bullet holes and a man, 20, with gunshot wounds to both of his arms, officials said. The driver of the SUV, 21, was detained and the male with gunshot wounds was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

Approximately 5 miles away in the 1400 block of Villeret Boulevard, authorities said they found a 17-year-old shot to death on the sidewalk in front of a home.

Authorities said the two males in the SUV drove up to the 1400 block of Villeret Boulevard and began to talk to the teen when an argument ensued.

The teen and the two males in the SUV pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police haven't determined who initiated the shooting.

