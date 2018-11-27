Texas wedding photographer reportedly had sex with guest, peed in public

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Texas wedding photographer was arrested Saturday after she was seen having sex with a wedding guest at the venue and urinated on a tree near the facility where the ceremony was being held, according to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, is facing charges of public intoxication and obstruction/retaliation, according to online records.

The Fort Worth publication reported that the Parker County Sheriff's Office arrested Mehta after an off-duty deputy who was working security for the wedding saw her having sex with a guest in a room at the venue.

Mehta then left the room and began yelling near a fountain before walking to a nearby tree and urinating, the Star-Telegram reported. She was taken into custody after the urination incident.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler told the Star-Telegram Mehta was a wedding photographer.

Court documents obtained by the Star-Telegram state that Mehta told arresting deputies that their "families will be dead by Christmas" and that their daughters would be dead after her father found out about her arrest.

Additionally, the Star-Telegram reported that officials found alprazolam, a sedative used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, in Mehta's jacket pocket when she was searched at the jail. Authorities believe that Mehta may have consumed alcohol and alprazloam, according to the Fort Worth publication.

Online records show she was released on a $10,738 bond.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.