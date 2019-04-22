Texas woman sets self on fire as officers move in to arrest her, police say

HOUSTON - A woman recently indicted for murder in the 2018 stabbing death of her husband set herself and her home on fire Friday as officers tried to arrest her, police told the Houston ABC affiliate.

Authorities arrived at 69-year-old Janet Alexander's home on Friday, ready to arrest her in connection with the murder of her husband, Lionel Alexender, KTRK-TV reported. However, the plan changed when officers saw flames, according to the Houston news outlet.

Authorities told KTRK-TV they pulled the widow from the burning home alive.

Janet Alexander has maintained that she stabbed her husband in April 2018 in self-defense during an argument, the Houston TV station reported. An autopsy obtained by KTRK-TV revealed that he had been stabbed 89 times.

The Houston ABC affiliate reported that she is recovering at a hospital and is expected to face the murder charge when she is released

