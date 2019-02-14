The state of Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency items: Will property tax and school finance get reformed?

Recommended Videos

Lawmakers have their marching orders. Gov. Greg Abbott identified a list of emergency items — issues that the Legislature can begin tackling immediately. The state Constitution prevents legislators from passing bills within the first 60 days of the session unless the governor designates them emergencies.

Reforming property taxes and the state's school finance system, as well as boosting teacher pay, are at the top of his list. But will more time result in real change?

We explore the factors at play in our latest episode of "Under the Dome."

