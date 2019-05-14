"I'm honestly still stunned that I work here": Meet the staffers who keep Texas lawmakers in check under the dome

Recommended Videos



Patsy Spaw, the secretary of the Texas Senate, has been around longer than most of the senators. Others are experiencing their first legislative session in the building.

Some spend their days out of sight, ensuring the video feeds run smoothly. Others are a fixture on the live feed, reading legislation aloud so often that they end up getting recognized on the street.

They are all part of a cast of thousands who come to work in the Texas Capitol. Lawmakers know that without those supporting players, they wouldn't be able to get through the thousands of bills filed during each session.

Meet a few of the behind-the-scenes workers in the latest episode of our mini-documentary series, "Under the Dome."

