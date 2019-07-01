Watch: Inside a Mexican shelter where migrants wait months for a chance to enter America

Recommended Videos

The Texas Tribune visited the Senda de Vida shelter in Reynosa, a Mexican border city across the Rio Grande from McAllen. Inside, we met migrants from around the world — from Central America to Africa to Russia — crowded into tents and waiting for their number to be called so they could cross the international bridge and ask U.S. officials for asylum.

Some migrants have been there for up to three months, and some have reported being kidnapped, robbed or shaken down by corrupt Mexican officials. Their stories underscore the deepening migrant crisis at the Texas-Mexico border.