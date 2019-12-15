Massive mercury spill reported in Houston

HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized after a massive mercury spill Sunday afternoon in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The spill was reported around 11 a.m. at Westview Drive and West Sam Houston Tollway.

Police said the man had a lot of mercury and he spilled it. Police said he was taken to a hospital nearby.

Officials couldn’t specify the amount of mercury spilled but the area is being quarantined, police said.

It is unknown what the man was doing with the mercury.

This is a developing story reported by KPRC, a sister station.