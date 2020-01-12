Caught on camera: Tire crashes through window at Texas restaurant, nearly misses employee

A freak accident had one Houston-area restaurant looking “like a bomb scene” this week.

A tire, which got loose from a dump truck on Interstate 45, crashed through the window of Pallotta’s Italian Grill in the Houston area on Thursday.

An employee who was sweeping the floors was standing right next to the window when the tire came barreling through.

“So amazingly lucky as blessed that my employee, who was right inside of the window, wasn’t seriously hurt," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "It’s like a bomb scene in here right now.”

Pallotta’s told KRTK that the owner of the truck went to check on employees at the restaurant.

Another tire went south of the access road, and a hubcap hit a truck outside a separate business, KTRK reported.

The restaurant closed on Thursday as employees cleared up the glass.